A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, on Monday, 28 April 2025, sentenced Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, to death by hanging.

Nwachukwu was found guilty of culpable homicide over his wife’s death on 8 April 2022. Presiding judge, Justice Nwosu-Iheme, ruled that the prosecution had successfully proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation arraigned Nwachukwu on 3 June 2022 on a 23-count charge, including culpable homicide, spousal battery, cruelty to children, and criminal intimidation.

During the trial, the prosecution called 17 witnesses, including two of the couple’s children, and tendered 25 exhibits. The defence called four witnesses and tendered four exhibits.

Before sentencing, defence counsel Reginald Nwali pleaded for leniency, while prosecution counsel Aderonke Imala urged the court to uphold the law.

Justice Nwosu-Iheme sentenced Nwachukwu to death by hanging on Count 1, two years’ imprisonment each on Counts 2, 3, 8, 9, 12, 13, and 18, and six months’ imprisonment on Count 10.

He also received three years’ imprisonment on Count 11, and fines of ₦500,000 and ₦200,000 on Counts 6 and 7, respectively.