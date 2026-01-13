A Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has nullified the nomination of Wole Oluyede as the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ordered the party to conduct a fresh primary election. Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Justice Babs Kuewumi upheld the complaints of irregu...

A Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has nullified the nomination of Wole Oluyede as the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ordered the party to conduct a fresh primary election.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Justice Babs Kuewumi upheld the complaints of irregularities raised by Funso Ayeni over the conduct of the party’s primary.

Ayeni had approached the court to challenge the exercise, alleging that the approved list of delegates was unlawfully altered on the day of the election, thereby compromising the credibility of the process.

In his ruling, Justice Kuewumi held that the exercise was marred by gross abuse of process, a breach of electoral guidelines, and violations of the fundamental principles governing the PDP.

The court said such actions were inconsistent with both the party’s constitution and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which binds all individuals and institutions, and consequently ordered the PDP to conduct a rerun of its primary election.