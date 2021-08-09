The State Criminal Investigative and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti, has brought criminal charges against Onoh Ojukwu, father of Chidinma Ojukwu, who is suspected of killing the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

The Police arraigned Mr Ojukwu and four others before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged obstruction of justice and failing to report a crime to the law enforcement agencies.

57 year old Mr Ojukwu, 57, and one Babalola Disu, a 42 year old, were charged with obstructing the police from performing their duties and failing to report a crime to the police.

Three other defendants, Jessica Egbochi, 28; Abayomi Olutayo, 23; and Ifeoluwa Olowu, 23, were accused of dishonestly receiving stolen items.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecution counsel Cyril Ejiofor alleged that the defendants committed the offences on June 18 and 23, at Computer village, Ikeja, and Alagomeji, Yaba.

He alleged that mr Ojukwu prevented the police from arresting his daughter, while the second defendant Disu failed to report Mr Ataga’s death to the police.

The other three defendants are said to have dishonestly received a MacBook valued at N2.5 million and an iPhone 7 worth N150,000 belonging to the deceased.

The court heard that the offences contravened Sections 97, 117, 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo, granted each defendant N1 million with two sureties each in the like sum, who must make a deposit of N20,000 to the Chief registrar.

She adjourned till September 6 for mention.