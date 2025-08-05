An alleged notorious serial murder kingpin, Wasiu Akinwande, also known as Olori Esho, was on Tuesday ordered to be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional service, Kirikiri, Lagos....

This was after the Nigeria police force, Lagos Command brought the 44 year-old before a Chief Magistrate, Mobolaji Tanimola, of the Samuel Ilori Courthouse, ogba.

Olori Esho is charged with an 11-count charge of alleged conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, membership of an unlawful society, possession of poisonous dagger, grievous bodily harm, threat to life, and possession of international by passports.

The charges were preferred against the defendant by the Nigeria Police Force.

According to the police prosecuting counsel, Nosa Uhumwangho, the defendant and others still at large allegedly committed the offences on various dates between December 9, 2010, and April 5, 2025, at different locations within Lagos State, including Mushin, Idi-Araba, Surulere, and Fadeyi.

Among the victims are a 10-year-old girl, Aminat Lateef, whom the defendant and others allegedly killed in 2010 while she was running an errand.

The police also alleged that the defendant, while allegedly in unlawful possession of an AK-47 rifle, shot and killed 30-year old Yusuf Bolakale and 23 year-old Yusuf Ramadan in the Mushin area in July, 2024.

Similarly, on July 31, 2024, the defendant allegedly killed six other persons, identified as Anyila (surname unknown), Ojajo (surname unknown), and four others, during a violent clash between rival factions of an unlawful society at Idi-Araba.

Olori Eso was said to have fled to the Alagbado area, where he was eventually apprehended in June this year.