A Magistrate Court sitting in Bolade Oshodi on Tuesday remanded 34 persons in prison custody till July 22 for engaging in street trading along the median of the Alaba Rago -Ojo on the Lagos -Badagry Expressway.

The arraigned persons made up of 32 male and 2 female were arrested over the weekend in an operation by KAI and LAWMA operatives to clean and clear the median of the Alaba Rago Ojo road which has been taken over by different traders that have erected illegal structures.

Some of those arrested include miscreants who slept in makeshift shed erected on the median to perpetrate crime in that area.

Those arrested and arraigned were identified as

Ibrahim Abu – 35yrs

Isiaka Ashafa – 31yrs

Shaibu Isa – 55yrs.

Abubakar Haruna – 29yrs, Aminu Haruna – 21yrs, Aminu Abdullahi – 20yrs, Zakariyahu Yahusa- 50yrs, Sunmola Musa – 25yrs

Samsideen Ali – 21yrs.

Others arraigned include Anthony Oyibo – 68yrs, Abubakar Yusuf- 25yrs,

Muhammed Oseni – 27yrs, Aliu Mohammed – 45yrs, Lookman Adebayo – 43yrs,

Igudu Ibrahim – 25yrs

Awalu Umar – 25yrs,

Sani Babangida – 25yrs, Abdullahi Usman – 24yrs,

Aliu Ibrahim – 25yrs

Roland David – 19yrs,

David Timothy – 18yrs,

Yusuf Adamu – 23yrs,

Abdulsalam Sanusi – 25yrs, Nura Yusuf – 25yrs, Idris Isa – 23yrs,

Nasiru Ali – 25yrs,

Mayi Daniel – 22yrs

Isaac Samuel – 25yrs,

Yahaya Mamuda – 18yrs, Salisu Ibrahim – 28yrs, Yusuf Adamu – 20yrs, Abdullahi Musa – 20yrs, Fadipe Bose – 33yrs – Female and Ebere Ndubuisi – 35yrs – Female.

While speaking on the development, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, reiterated the resolve of the present administration to enforce the law on all those who exhibit deviant behaviours.

He urged all residents to exhibit the minimum standard of decency by contributing to a cleaner and sustainable Lagos.