The Federal High Court in Abuja has refused to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of suspended Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over her failure to appear in court for arraignment in a criminal defamation case.

The suit, instituted by the Federal Government on behalf of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello, is based on alleged defamatory statements made by the senator during a live Channels Television interview on 3 April 2025, in which she accused the two men of plotting to assassinate her.

During the sitting, prosecuting counsel Mr D.D. Kasue told the court the matter was slated for arraignment but the defendant was absent.

“It was this morning that we were able to serve the defendant through her counsel, but the defendant is not in court. So it means the defendant is aware of this matter but chose not to appear in court. In light of this, I apply for a bench warrant against her,” Kasue said.

However, counsel for the defendant, Jacob Usman (SAN), objected to the application, arguing that his client had not been properly served and therefore was not in a position to appear in court.

Usman told the court: “I was served the charge at 9:15 this morning here in court. How will the defendant know that the matter is coming up when she has not seen the charge? I find the application strange and it should be dismissed.”

He added that the defence had previously informed the prosecutor that it was authorised to accept service on the defendant’s behalf, describing the application for a bench warrant as “in bad taste.”

Ruling on the application, Justice Musa Umar held it was inappropriate to issue a bench warrant when the defendant had not been properly served.

“It is impossible to grant the application for a bench warrant when the defendant has not been properly served,” Justice Umar said.

The court instead approved substituted service through her counsel and adjourned the matter to 30 June for arraignment.