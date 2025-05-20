A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has ordered a social media celebrity, Martins Vincent Otse, a k a VDM to pay costs of two hundred thousand naira (N200,000:00) after it dismissed the preliminary objections he filed against the defamation suits of human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN and his son, Folarin aka Falz.

The Falanas had instituted separate actions amounting to one billion naira as claims against the controversial activist, on the grounds that

his publication made on September 24, 2024, on his Instagram handle: @verydarkblackman wherein he specifically targeted the Claimants is libelous, Injurious, derogatory, scandalous and defamatory.

They also seek an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant and his agents from further publishing the works and for him to publish an apology to them on all his social media handles and in one National Daily Newspaper.”

But, The Defendant (VDM) filed a preliminary objection asking the Court to dismiss the suits for want of jurisdiction.

He argued that the alleged offences were committed outside jurisdiction of the Lagos State High court.

But, The court found merit in the responses of the claimants who had argued that in cases of online defamation, jurisdiction lies in the place where the claimant accessed the material said to be libelous.

After the court’s ruling, Justice Azeez adjourned the matter till July 8 for mention as well as to enable the Defendant to file his defence to the substantive case.