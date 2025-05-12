Justice Hannah Ajayi of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin has granted an application to allow the recovered body parts of Hafsoh Lawal be buried according to the Islamic rites.

The application was moved by the Kwara State Attoney-general and commissioner for Justice, Mr Senior Ibrahim after the body parts had been admitted as exhibits.

AbdulRahman Bello and four others are standing trial on the charges of conspiracy and murder of Hafsoh Lawal.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, three more witnesses including two police officers and an anatomic pathologist from University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Dr Olaleke Folaranmi testified before the court.

Police sergeant Moses narrated how the late Hafsoh’s phone was traced to AbdulRahman Bello and how he attempted to bribe him as the Investigating Police Officer.

The police told the court that some parts of Hafsoh’s body were recovered in AbdulRahman’s apartment while some others were recovered at the government dump site.

The recovered body parts were brought to the court while the videos of how they were recovered were equally played, drawing emotions from those in the court.

After an oral application by the prosecution to allow the recovered body parts to be buried, it was granted by Justice Hannah Ajayi.

Seven witnesses have so far testified in court while the case has been adjourned till the 21st of this month.