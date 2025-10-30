A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture of $49,700 recovered from a former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Sokoto State, Dr Nura Ali, to the Federal Government....

Justice Emeka Nwite issued the order on Wednesday following a motion moved by Osuobeni Akponimisingha, counsel to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Akponimisingha informed the court that after the interim forfeiture order earlier granted, the ICPC had placed a newspaper notice inviting any interested party to show cause why the money should not be permanently forfeited to the government.

He said that since no claim was made after the publication and no one appeared in court to contest ownership, the commission prayed the court to grant the final forfeiture order.

Justice Nwite subsequently ruled in favour of the ICPC, directing that the funds be permanently handed over to the Federal Government.

The judge had earlier, on 30 December 2024, granted an interim forfeiture order following an ex parte motion filed by the ICPC.

In its court filing, the anti-graft agency stated that the money was recovered during a search conducted by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) at Ali’s residence during his tenure as REC in Sokoto State in the 2023 general election.

According to the ICPC, the seized cash represented a bribe allegedly received by Dr Ali while serving in office.

“The alleged movable property of $49,700 was bribe money received by Dr Nura Ali when he was the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Resident Electoral Commissioner for Sokoto State,” the commission stated.

The ICPC further argued that the funds did not represent the legitimate earnings of an INEC official, noting that the Commission does not pay salaries or allowances in foreign currency.

It added that the application for forfeiture was intended not to compulsorily acquire the money but to prevent its dissipation, as the funds were suspected to be proceeds of crime.