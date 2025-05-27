An FCT high court sitting in Garki has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Joseph Eriki and 11 others.

Justice Suleiman Belgore issued the bench warrant against the defendants so that they could appear in court for their arraignment on a 9-count charge of alleged land grabbing.

Prosecutor David Kaswe told the court that the defendants on administrative bail had been duly informed of the charges against them and that all efforts to bring them to court had been abortive.

Given section 124 of ACJA he applied for the court to issue a bench warrant against the defendants as the last resort to comply with their attendance before the court.

The defendants are charged with 9 -counts of alleged criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, forgery, using as genuine a forged document, criminal force to deter a public servant from his duty, wrongful restrain and causing hurt.