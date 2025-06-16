A Magistrate Court in Bolade, Oshodi has granted bail to 70 years old Mr Kayode Otitoju who was arraigned on a 2-count charge after he was arrested on Sunday at Lekki Phase 1 for vandalising an on-going fence work project by the canal setback being undertaken by the State Government.

The accused in the case Attorney General (AG) vs Kayode Otitoju pleaded not guilty to the two Count charges preferred against him.

The Court granted him bail after an application by the defence counsel- Oluwaseun Ettu for bail on the most lenient terms.

He was granted bail on the following terms:

1.N 200,000 bail bond

2. 1 surety

3. 3 year tax

4. Verification of address

The case has been adjourned to 25th July 2025 for commencement of the trial.

He is, however, yet to meet the bail conditions as the time of compiling this report.