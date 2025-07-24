A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the no-case submission filed by former Benue State governor Gabriel Suswam and his former Commissioner for Finance, Omodachi Okolobia, in their ongoing N3.1 billion money laundering trial.

Justice Peter Lifu, in a ruling delivered on Wednesday, held that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the defendants, warranting them to enter a defence. He ruled that the no-case submission was without merit.

“The evidence led so far by the prosecution discloses enough to require an explanation from the defendants,” the judge said.

Justice Lifu consequently ordered Suswam and Okolobia to open their defence at the next adjourned date, which he fixed for 22 September.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting the two men on an amended 11-count charge bordering on money laundering and criminal breach of trust. They are accused of diverting N3.1 billion, said to be proceeds from the sale of shares owned by the Benue State Government.

According to the EFCC, the shares were held by the Benue Investment and Property Company Limited and sold through Elixir Securities Limited and Elixir Investment Partners Limited.

Suswam and Okolobia have pleaded not guilty to the charges.