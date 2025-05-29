The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the appeal filed by the People’s Democratic Party and its governorship candidate Asue Ighodalo challenging the judgment of the Edo state election petition tribunal, which affirmed Monday Okpebholo’s victory as governor of Edo State.

A three-member panel of the appellant held that the appeal lacked merit and the tribunal was right with its decision.

The BVAS machine was dumped before the tribunal and not demonstrated by the petitioners.

The tribunal had held that the PDP did not present any polling unit agents or presiding officers to testify about alleged electoral irregularities a position which the appellate court agreed with.