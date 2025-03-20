A High Court in Ibadan has dismissed the case involving the deaths of over 30 children at a 2024 Christmas funfair.

Justice Ladiran Akintola who gave the judgment cleared Queen Naomi, Oriyomi Hamzat, and school principal Abdulahi Fasasi of all charges.

According to state prosecutor Abiodun Aikomo, the case was withdrawn after affected families showed empathy towards the defendants and requested its withdrawal.

He confirmed that some families had received compensation and seized documents had been returned.

The defendants were initially charged over the funfair tragedy that claimed over 30 Children.