The arraignment of Chibuike Azubuike, a self-proclaimed Obi of Lagos, was stalled for the second time at the Lagos State High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square Annex, following the absence of co-defendant Sunday Udeh. Azubuike, alongside Martins Nwaodika, Chibuzor Ani, and Sunday Udeh, faces charges of co...

The arraignment of Chibuike Azubuike, a self-proclaimed Obi of Lagos, was stalled for the second time at the Lagos State High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square Annex, following the absence of co-defendant Sunday Udeh.

Azubuike, alongside Martins Nwaodika, Chibuzor Ani, and Sunday Udeh, faces charges of conspiring to organize an unlawful assembly and unlawfully creating chieftaincy titles in Lagos State. According to the prosecution, between August and September 13, 2035, the four defendants allegedly conspired to commit the felony of unlawful assembly at Ikotun, contrary to Section 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

They are also accused of creating the titles Obi Ndigbo Lagos State and Dike-Oha Ndigbo Lagos State in November 2024 at Lawanson, Surulere, without lawful authority, in violation of Section 34 of the Obas and Chiefs Law, 2015.

The absence of Udeh last week prompted Justice Abdul-Raheem Muyideen to issue a bench warrant for his arrest and adjourn the case for the arraignment of all defendants.

At Monday’s resumed hearing, state counsel Bamidele Adaramewa informed the court that Udeh was again absent. When asked, police operative Aminu Abdulrazak, who had brought the other three defendants to court, explained that Udeh had been released on administrative bail and had promised to appear, but was now unreachable.

READ ALSO: Celebrating Birthdays In IDP Camps Can’t Make You President, Wike Tells Obi

Udeh’s counsel, Charles Onyeaka, apologized to the court, citing his client’s age and health challenges. Justice Muyideen expressed displeasure at the development, emphasising that the police should have used their constitutional powers to ensure Udeh’s presence.

The judge warned that his continued absence could complicate the case and result in the other defendants returning to police custody.

During proceedings, the counsel for the third defendant, Chris Obiaka, requested an amendment of the charges to allow the three present defendants to enter their pleas.

Meanwhile, Moses Akpalusi, representing Azubuike, applied for his client to be granted bail summarily, noting that he had been in police custody.

In his ruling, the judge ordered Udeh’s counsel to ensure his client is present for arraignment and directed the police to present all defendants on October 31, 2025, for the continuation of the case.