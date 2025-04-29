The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned hearing into the case against leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, till May 2nd.

The Federal Government had opened its case against Mr Kanu earlier in court by calling its first witness in the Treasonable felony and Other offences preferred against him.

The re-arraignment is coming 4 years after his re-arraignment after initially fleeing the couintry while on bail for the same offences.

The witness called by the Federal Government and others after to be called after him were also granted protection of their identities by the Court.

The first witness tagged Mr AAA testified behind a screen to protect his didentity.

Presiding Judge, James Omotosho, gave all parties the 2nd of May to resume hearing into the case.