Four witnesses including policemen and relatives of the murdered Hafsoh Lawal appeared in court on Wednesday to give evidence before Justice Hannah Ajayi.

AbdulRahman Bello and four other suspects had pleaded not guilty to all the count-charge in the murder case.

The proper hearing in the case of the murder of Hafsor Lawal finally took off on Wednesday.

AbdulRahman Bello, Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muhydeen, Jamiu Uthman and AbdulRahman Jamiu are the defendants in the case.

They were accused of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide amd illegal possession of human parts while the first defendant, AbdulRahman Bello was solely accused of raping the deceased.

During the Wednesday’s hearing, Assistant Supretendent of Police Yusuf Dauda and Inspector Muhammed Kamaldeen tendered items recovered from the suspects including two human palms and other body parts, a container of human blood, an axe, a cutlass, a table, four mobile phones, a sack of charms and a notebook of charms, all admitted as exhibits by the court.

The father of the late Hafsoh Lawal, Mr Ibrahim Lawal narrated how his daughter went missing and her mobile phone was tracked before the the prime suspect, AbdulRahman Bello was arrested.

In an emotion-laden voice he recounted how the prime suspect, AbdulRahman Bello, at the Oja Oba police station, Ilorin allegedly confessed to killing and dismembering the body of his daughter.

The late Hafsoh’s friend, Falilat Abdulafeez also narrated how Hafsor left the naming ceremony after receiving a call without telling her friends her destination.

The prosecution team was led by the Kwara State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Senior Ibrahim.

In her ruling, Justice Hannah Ajayi adjourned the case to next Monday for further hearing and appearance of more witnesses.