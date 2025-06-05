Justice Hannah Ajayi of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin has adjourned the hearing in the case of the alleged murder of Hafsoh Lawal to the eleventh of June.

The prosecution had closed its case and it now be turn of the defendants to defend their case on the adjourned date.

This is coming as the prime suspect, AbdulRahman Bello confirmed killing Hafsoh Lawal during sexual intercourse in a video clip brought by the Department of State Security and played in the court.

In a previous video brought by the police prosecution witness, AbdulRahman Bello denied killing her but claimed that Hafsoh died when she gasped during sexual intercourse.

Led in evidence by the Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Ayoola Akande, a prosecution witness from the DSS, Mr Ayodeji Joshua told the court how call log and social media handle of the suspect were investigated leading to the arrest of other suspects.

He told the court that AbdulRahman confirmed killing Hafsoh in both video and written statement.

During cross examination, Mr Joshua disclosed that the second to the fifth defendants were not culpable in the crime.

In her ruling, Justice Hannah Ajayi adjourned the case to the 11th of June and asked the defence counsel to come with all their witnesses on the day.

AbdulRahman and the four others are accused of conspiring and causing the death of Hafsoh Lawal and dismembering her body.