An officer from the Nigeria Correctional Centr serving in Benue State, Adebayo Pelumi, alleged to have killed photojournalist Ayo Aiyepekun on Tuesday night, has reportedly committed suicide in a hotel in Lokoja.

According to reports, Adebayo Pelumi checked into the hotel on Wednesday afternoon and was found dead on Thursday around 1 PM when a housekeeper went to clean the room for checkout.

The hotel management immediately notified the police, who arrived and confirmed that he was the prime suspect they were searching for.

A bottle of a beverage and a another poisonous substance was said to have also been seen at the scene of the incident.

Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, William Ayah confirmed the incident, stating that the suspect committed suicide in the hotel on Thursday and that the hotel management had informed them.

He also mentioned that the remains of the suspected killer have been taken to the Federal Teaching Hospital in Lokoja, where the body has been deposited.

Meanwhile, sources close to the police said investigation has continued to unravel the rationale behind the suicide.