The Zamfara State Governor, Dr Dauda Lawal has approved a one hundred percent increase in the allowances paid to corps members by the state government.

Governor Lawal disclosed this during a speech on Friday at the swearing-in ceremony of corps members deployed to the state for the 2025 Batch “A” Stream I Orientation Course held at the NYSC Temporary Camp, UBE Training Centre, in Gusau Local Government Area.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mallam Abubakar Nakwada also announced special allowances for corps members in the medical profession.

The governor who stated that the new incentives are in line with his administration’s commitment to boost the welfare of corps members directed the immediate implementation of the new allowances.

Governor Lawal reiterated his desire to ensure that youth corps members posted to the state are supported to enable them contribute meaningfully in their host communities.

“As a government, we will continue to support the National Youth Service Corps to ensure that the State derives maximally the benefits of this lofty programme.

“I wish to reiterate that while you are in Zamfara we will pay full attention to your security and welfare, and give you all necessary support to carry out your duties”, he added.

Earlier, the NYSC Zamfara State Coordinator, Mallam Muhammad Lawan Ahmed had disclosed that the three weeks Orientation Course is aimed at equipping the corps members with the necessary skills that will enable them face the rigors of the service year.

He stated that the corps members will be sensitized on the cultures and traditions of the state, leadership and citizenship programmes, as well as trained on various skills.

“At the end of this exercise, our expectations is that the mindset of these corps members will have been positively transformed to carry on with the rest of national service with greater sense of patriotism and service” he stressed.

Highlight of the ceremony was the oath taking by the corps members before the Chief Judge of Zamfara State, represented by Saidu Umar Gummi.