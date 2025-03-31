The CSSLN strongly has condemned as horrific the lynching of 16 northern travelers who were, on transit, accused of possessing dane guns (local firearms).

Recall that, these individuals were tragically killed by a mob in Uromi, Edo State, on Friday, March 28, 2025.

The Conference in a Press statement signed by its Chairman, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin said the action of the so-called members of the Vigilance group responsible for their killing was barbaric and unjustifiable.

Its decried the act of mob violence by the local security officers as a gross violation of human rights and a serious threat to peace and security.

“Such extrajudicial killings undermine the rule of law and contribute to the erosion of societal values.

“We commend the prompt response of the Edo State government and security agencies in addressing the situation, but we urge the State Government to intensify efforts to ensure that those responsible for this heinous act are swiftly identified, arrested, and prosecuted in accordance with the law.”

Furthermore, the Conference called for proper and rigorous oversight of the community policing structures established by various state governments.

“It is essential to ensure that these local security operatives operate with professionalism, respect for human rights, and in line with the rule of law. Effective oversight will safeguard the integrity of these initiatives and ensure they do not become instruments of injustice.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased. We extend our deepest condolences during this time of grief and stand with them in their loss. ” The statement said