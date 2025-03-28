The Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Adebo Ogundoyin who also doubles as the Co-Chairman National Legislative Network on Nutrition and Food Security has emphasized the importance of prioritizing women’s and adolescent girls’ nutrition in national development.

The Chairman, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, emphasized the importance of adequate nutrition for women and adolescent girls for national development while speaking as a panelist at the ongoing Nutrition for Growth Summit (N4G) in Paris, France, where he is part of the Nigeria delegation

Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin noted that malnutrition remains a critical challenge in Nigeria, disproportionately affecting women and adolescent girls.

He cited the National Food Consumption and Micronutrient Survey, which highlighted alarming micronutrient deficiencies among women and adolescent girls.

The Chairman, Conference of Speakers advocated Large-Scale Food Fortification (LSFF) as a cost-effective strategy to address these deficiencies.

He emphasized that LSFF directly supports national nutrition objectives by ensuring that nutrient-dense foods reach vulnerable populations.

Ogundoyin who is also the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, also highlighted the Nigerian Parliament’s commitment to driving legislative action, resource mobilization, and policy reforms to strengthen food fortification efforts.

While noting recent legislative efforts, including a Legislative retreat aimed at strengthening legislative action on food fortification initiatives, the Chairman emphasized the importance of parliamentary oversight in ensuring that LSFF regulations are enforced and that fortified foods meet national and global standards.

“We have to Strengthen legislative oversight of LSFF and national nutrition programs to ensure policy coherence and accountability. There’s also the vital need to align LSFF intervention efforts with the National Multi-Sectoral Plan of Action for Food & Nutrition (NMPFAN) 2021-2025 ensuring that fortified foods contribute to Nigeria’s broader nutrition and food security goals. Also, we need to Enhance budgetary allocation and advocate for dedicated funding lines for nutrition initiatives including LSFF.

“Legislative engagement with state assemblies must be deepened to ensure subnationals alignm with national fortification policies, while we must also conduct public hearings for the amendment of identified laws related to nutrition and LSFF in Nigeria.

“Notably, the bill on phasing out unbranded edible bulk oils in Nigeria has already passed its first reading in Parliament. This is aimed at protecting consumers and improving LSFF compliance. Parliamentary oversight is crucial in ensuring that LSFF regulations are enforced and that fortified foods meet national and global standards.”

Ogundoyin reaffirmed the commitment of the State Legislatures towards tackling malnutrition through the Nutrition 774 initiative, emphasizing the need for a collective effort to ensure no child or community is left behind.