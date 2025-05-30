The Community Health Practitioners Registration Board (CHPRBN) of Nigeria has appealed to the Federal government to leverage technology for community health practitioners to increase access to health care and reduce maternal and child mortality rate.

During a training for primary health care educators in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Thursday, the board stated that investing in digital solution for the practitioners will strengthen Nigeria’s health care system, promote a healthier future for the citizens and contribute to achieving global health goals.

The National President of the board, Comrade Kabir Bashir noted that the government must wake up to the reality of the digital era to see the urgent need to invest in technology for improved primary healthcare system.

He emphasised the need for the federal government to also equip all the federal government owned primary health centres across the country for effective healthcare delivery.

Also, the South/West Zonal Technical Officer for the board, Abayomi Great said though, the President Tinubu’s administration is working hard in the health sector, there is need for the federal government to create an enabling environment for primary health practitioners to thrive.