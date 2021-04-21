Comedienne, Ada Jesus, has died. She died in an Abuja hospital today at the age of 22.

Ada suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night, and was rushed to the ICU where the doctors monitored her.

Sadly, she lost the battle to the kidney ailment she had been battling with.

Ada Jesus was admitted to the hospital after she developed kidney disease.

When her health took a turn for the worse, she went to ask for forgiveness from those she had spoken against in the past, including clergyman, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere Odumejeje, actress, Rita Edochie, and also some traditional worshipers.

Odumejeje’s and Rita Edochie’s initial refusal to forgive her got the attention of well-meaning Nigerians who decided to take care of her medical bills so that she can get dialysis.