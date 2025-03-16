The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has affirmed his dedication to improving the welfare of both serving and retiring officers of the Nigerian Army in recognition of their meritorious service to the country.

He disclosed this during an operational visit to the 12th Brigade of the Nigerian Army at Chari Maigumeri Barracks in Lokoja.

This is the first operational visit of Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede and officers of the 12th Brigade of the Nigerian Army are in high spirits.

He arrives at the premises of Chari Maigumeri Barracks in Lokoja, accompanied by other senior military officials, and was received with a quarter guard ceremony.

The purpose of his visit is to obtain first-hand information on the troops’ welfare, evaluate ongoing operations, and assess administrative challenges.

This, he notes, is part of his overall plan to transform the Nigerian Army for greater operational effectiveness.

The agenda includes inspecting a remodeled medical center equipped to provide quality healthcare for personnel he also performed a groundbreaking ceremony for an industrial borehole project with a 6,000-liter tank for soldiers’ housing.

The Army Chief also lays the foundation for three blocks of two-bedroom semi-detached officers’ quarters at Chari Maigumeri Barracks in Lokoja.