The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has urged senior military officers to translate strategic ideas into concrete actions to address Nigeria’s security and governance challenges.

The call came at the graduation of the Strategic Management and Policy Study Course in Abuja.

Represented by the Director-General of the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Major General Gbemiga Adesina, the Army Chief said Nigeria needs brains as much as badges to solve national problems.

Director-General of the centre, retired Major General Garba Wahab, said the course builds trust and collaboration among security and civil stakeholders, urging participants to use their skills and networks to address national challenges.

He commended the steady growth of the course and described the 25-member cohort as one of the largest since inception.

Wahab also applauded the participants for their discipline and openness to dialogue, urging them to use their new skills and networks to navigate national challenges.

He highlighted the consistent participation of agencies such as the Department of State Services, Defence Intelligence, NYSC, and others as a sign of confidence in the programme.

Twenty-five participants drawn from the military, security agencies, and civil institutions completed the eleven-month programme at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre.