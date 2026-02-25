The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has unveiled a new Command Philosophy aimed at building a highly professional, agile, combat-effective and resilient force within the Nigerian Army....

Gen. Shaibu made the disclosure while delivering a lecture to participants of Senior Course 48 at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, on Wednesday.

He explained that the philosophy is structured around five mutually reinforcing pillars captured in the acronym PROSE — Professional Excellence, Robust Administration, Operational Readiness, Strategic Cooperation and Exemplary Leadership.

According to a statement by the Army’s spokesperson, Colonel Apollonia Anele, the pillars are anchored on a “Soldier-First Culture” that prioritises personnel welfare, morale, training, dignity and empowerment as the foundation of combat effectiveness and institutional credibility.

The COAS said the Command Philosophy is designed to accelerate the transformation of the Nigerian Army into a force fully capable of decisively carrying out its constitutional mandate within joint and multi-agency frameworks.

“The Nigerian Army operates within an increasingly volatile, complex and multi-dimensional threat environment, with ongoing commitments across all geopolitical zones in counterinsurgency, counterterrorism and other internal security operations,” he stated.

“These realities require not only tactical proficiency but also enduring institutional strength.”

Gen. Shaibu stressed that operational success must extend beyond battlefield gains to include public trust, strengthened civil-military relations and strict adherence to the rule of law.

He urged participants of the course whom he described as the future operational and strategic leaders of the Army to internalise the Command Philosophy and translate it into measurable impact across formations and units.

Highlighting innovation as a critical driver of progress, the COAS maintained that mission accomplishment remains the Nigerian Army’s unwavering guiding principle.

He added that the introduction of the PROSE-driven Command Philosophy represents a decisive strategic shift, reinforcing the Army’s resolve to balance sustained internal security operations with long-term force development, modernisation and institutional reform in response to Nigeria’s evolving security landscape.