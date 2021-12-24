Christmas: Extend love, kindness to All; Fintiri urges Citizens

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has urged Nigerians to see the period of Christmas as an opportunity to rekindle acts of love and kindness to one another and especially to the vulnerable in the society.

The governor in Christmas message signed by his press secretary Humwashi Wonosikou call on people to remember the less privileged.

He said that it is in line with the spirit of Christmas to do good to all and to live every day in service of others.

“When we commit our hearts and our hands to making the world around us a better place for all, we are fulfilling the promise that began in the humble Manger in Bethlehem. I therefore urge you to take the festive season to reflect on the blessings and favour of the outgoing year, while at the same time preparing for a better 2022. It is a time to render service to others as Jesus did”. The Governor added.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri reminded Christians that the true gift of Christmas are not material but rather the opportunity to share the festive season with those whom we love and cherish.

While appreciating the spirit of tolerance and cooperation which has provided the enabling environment for growth and development in Adamawa State, Governor Fintiri notes that “We will continue to promote healthy community relations with economic opportunities and empowerment prospects for all”.

He explained that Christmas is the depth of God’s love for mankind and exemplary sacrifice that people should emulate in their relationship with neighbours irrespective of status and creed.

In the spirit of the season, Governor Fintiri urged the citizenry to also pray and give thanks for those brave men and women in uniform, many of whom will spend the holidays far from home.

“Their courage and dedication is helping keep us safe and extending freedom and peace. We are grateful for their service to our country and for the support and sacrifice of their families”.

While urging the people to celebrate responsibly, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri advised that COVID-19 Protocols be adhered to in view of the difficult times the nation has found itself.

“As with Jesus’ birth, amid the challenges we face this Christmas we celebrate aspiration, strive to do good, be charitable, forgiving and have hope and love. Let’s take refuge in His timeless promise”.