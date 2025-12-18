The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, says all arrangements have been concluded for the commencement of the 2025 Main Pilgrimage Exercise to Israel and Jordan....

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, made this known during the 2025 Christmas Carol held at the NCPC corporate headquarters in Abuja.

Bishop Adegbite disclosed that the first batch of intending pilgrims will be airlifted from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on December 29.

He expressed confidence in the success of the exercise, noting that both the air carrier and ground handlers have given assurances of efficient and seamless service delivery throughout the pilgrimage.

Speaking at the event, the NCPC boss highlighted the spiritual significance of the Christmas season, describing it as a period of joy, hope, and renewal for Christians.

He urged staff and partners of the Commission to remain committed to their responsibilities, assuring them that their dedication and service would yield positive results.

Bishop Adegbite also commended NCPC staff for their resilience, hard work, and commitment over the past year, expressing optimism about improved outcomes in the coming year.

He further thanked President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for their continued support for Christian pilgrimage activities, while expressing confidence that Nigeria will overcome its current security challenges.

The NCPC says it remains committed to ensuring a safe, orderly, and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage for all participants in the 2025 exercise.