Mr Jiang Daosong, a Chinese national who featured in a viral video showing delegates interacting with officers of the Nigeria Mobile Police (MOPOL) in Kaduna has issued an official statement clarifying the incident and tendering an apology over the public misunderstanding that followed.

The video, which has circulated widely on social media and sparked public debate, showed members of the Chinese delegation engaging with MOPOL officers during a recent visit. Some online commentators alleged that the footage captured a bribery attempt. However, the national strongly refuted these claims, stating that no money was offered or exchanged inappropriately.

“There was no bribe, no illegal transaction, and no request or demand for money by the officers involved,” the statement reads. “What was seen was simply a gesture of appreciation offered openly and in good faith — a cultural tradition in China to show gratitude to people who demonstrate professionalism and kindness in their duties.”

Mr Daosong emphasized that the entire interaction was public, friendly, and free of any wrongdoing, noting that the Nigerian officers conducted themselves with professionalism and made no requests for compensation.

Acknowledging the controversy the video sparked, the statement extended a heartfelt apology to the Nigerian public and authorities. “We are deeply sorry for how the situation has been perceived. If our gesture caused confusion or suggested any form of impropriety, we take full responsibility for the misunderstanding. That was never our intention.”

Reaffirming their commitment to Nigeria, the delegate praised the country’s potential and expressed continued interest in fostering stronger economic ties. “We believe in Nigeria’s future and will keep encouraging more Chinese investors to build, partner, and contribute positively here,” the statement said.

Mr Daosong further called on foreign investors to take time to understand Nigerian culture, stressing the importance of mutual respect and cultural sensitivity. “We come from different continents with different customs, but there is beauty in learning and respecting one another. That’s how trust is built.”

Appealing to the Nigerian government and the public to “temper justice with mercy,” the delegate requested continued support and protection from security operatives to ensure the smooth operation of their business and the safety of their team in Nigeria.

“We feel secure and at home with the Nigeria police officers around. We sincerely apologize once again and hope to move forward in harmony and mutual understanding,” the statement concluded.