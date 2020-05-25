China’s Department of Information, on Monday, debunked claims by a United States official that the republic was trying to copy America’s research on Coronavirus vaccine and therapy.

Hua Chunying, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson-Director General, Department of Information, refuted the claim in a tweet.

“Interesting to hear some US officials talking about the story of vaccine. Is this the normal logic that if anyone has something better than mine, then it must be stolen from me?

“Remember, China has 5000 years of history while the US has less than 250,” she tweeted.

Robert O’Brien, U.S. National Security Advisor, had said that the country was most likely to develop a Covid-19 vaccine before China, but alleged that China could steal the knowledge from them.

“It’s been reported that the Chinese have engaged in espionage to try and find the research and the technologies that we’re working on both for a vaccine and a therapy,” he said.

This is one among many accusations between the U.S. and China; the most recent being the covid-19 outbreak.

U.S. had blamed China for it while China has termed it a conspiracy theory by the American government.