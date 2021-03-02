Popular Nigerian novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, has lost her mother, Grace Ifeoma Adichie.

It was gathered that her mother died on Monday, however, the cause of her death is still unknown.

Sources close to the family confirmed the tragic news on Tuesday morning.

Her mother’s death comes more than eight months after the author had lost her father, James Adichie, who died after a brief illness.

The deceased couple are survived by six children: Ijeoma, Uchenna, Chuks, Okechukwu, Chimamanda and Kenechukwu; as well as nine grandchildren.