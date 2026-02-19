The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed a lone road traffic accident involving a fully loaded Mazda commercial bus along Coastal Road, opposite Lafiaji inward Okun Ajah in Lagos....

According to the agency, the vehicle lost stability, somersaulted and landed on its side, trapping passengers inside the wreckage. Despite the severity of the crash, a four-year-old boy, his mother and 11 other occupants survived the incident.

LASTMA officials arrived promptly at the scene, rescued the injured and coordinated emergency medical response.

The child, his mother and two other victims were taken to the Mother & Child Hospital, Abraham Adesanya for treatment, while other injured passengers were transported to nearby health facilities by bystanders.

The cause of the accident has yet to be determined, and the case has been handed over to the police division at Abraham Adesanya for further investigation.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed sympathy to the victims and wished them a speedy recovery.

He also cautioned motorists—particularly commercial drivers—against reckless driving, stressing that adherence to speed limits and traffic regulations is essential to protecting lives.

The agency urged road users to remain vigilant and prioritise safety at all times.