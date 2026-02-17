Head coach of the Nigeria national football team, Eric Chelle, has intensified moves to bolster his squad with foreign-born players, amid rising interest from dual-nationality stars eligible to represent Nigeria. The Malian tactician has already secured commitments from defenders Felix Agu and Ryan ...

Head coach of the Nigeria national football team, Eric Chelle, has intensified moves to bolster his squad with foreign-born players, amid rising interest from dual-nationality stars eligible to represent Nigeria.

The Malian tactician has already secured commitments from defenders Felix Agu and Ryan Alebiosu, along with Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, as part of a broader strategy to deepen competition within the squad.

Rangers centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez is the latest to pledge his international future to Nigeria, following reports that he has opted to represent the three-time African champions.

Speaking on the influx of overseas-born players, Chelle made it clear that selection would be strictly merit-based.

“We have a couple of players who were born abroad, who want to play for the team and we are looking at how they will fit in. We can’t bring all of them into the team,” Chelle said in quotes shared by the Super Eagles Supporters Club (@official_esclub on X).

“We will however pick those that we know can bring competition to the team, improve the team and also fit our game project.”

Fernandez, 24, was born in London to Nigerian parents and has impressed in the Scottish League this season. The defender has scored four goals in 17 appearances and clinched Rangers’ Player of the Month award for January.

He was reportedly close to sealing a move to Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window and is expected to feature prominently in Chelle’s plans for the March international fixtures.

Nigeria’s third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco underscored the growing influence of dual-nationality players within the national setup.

The squad featured the likes of Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, Alebiosu and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, reflecting a deliberate effort to blend homegrown talent with players developed abroad.

With competition for places intensifying, Chelle’s recruitment drive signals a new phase in the Super Eagles’ evolution, one built on depth, diversity and tactical balance.