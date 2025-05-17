Succès Masra, Chad’s former Prime Minister and opposition leader, was forcibly removed from his residence in Gassi, a region of the capital, N’Djamena, early Friday morning.

Security camera footage showe the Transformers party leader being taken away by armed men—an event his party has labeled as a kidnapping.

The arrest came only days after fatal fighting in Chad’s south-west Logone-Occidental region. At least 41 people were slain, and more than 80 were jailed in what authorities describe as a property dispute.

The prosecutor claims Mr. Masra incited violence by spreading messages on social media urging civilians to take up arms — though no specific evidence has been made public.

Mr. Masra, who came second in last year’s presidential election, has been a fierce critic of President Mahamat Déby and a vocal opponent of the ruling military-backed regime.