The Executive Director of the Committee for the Protection of People’s Mandate, Nelson Ekujimi, has lauded the achievement of the Immediate former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

Ekujimi, in a statement made available to TVC on Wednesday, appreciated the INEC boss’ tenure in office, describing it as “indelible contributions to deepening our democracy through consistent improvements in the electoral process under your leadership.”

He further reflected on his leadership in the electoral commission saying, “When you assumed the reign of leadership after the exit of your predecessor Prof Attahiru Jega, we were cautious & circumspect to observe if you will be able to step into his big shoes of untainted and integrity life of service to the nation & our democracy, to God be the glory that you have surpassed by raising the bar beyond your predecessor achievements and legacy and our hope & prayer now is that may your successor do same to your records.”

He commended elections conducted by INEC under the leadership of Prof Mahmood, saying, “Prof Mahmood, you conducted the most free, fair, successful, credible and transparent 2023 general elections in Nigeria’s democratic history, in which the votes of the people as exercised at the polls reflected in the announcement and declaration of results by the electoral umpire.

“We are also conscious that losers who went to courts with the aim of tainting the credibility of the exercise were exposed as sore losers and unserious petitioners, who are a shame to human dignity & civility of sportsmanship of elections, which is a critical tenet of democracy.”

“As you bow out, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, we say thank you, thank you, God bless you and endow you with strength & wisdom to be available to render more meritorious service to the nation to the glory of God and the benefit of humanity,” he added.

Ekujimi also praised President Bola Tinubu for conferring a national honour on the INEC Chairman, praying for a smooth transition for the outgoing chairman.

“We must also commend President Bola Tinubu for bestowing you with a national honour, which is a token of the appreciation of the government & people of Nigeria for your meritorious service to the fatherland. Thank you, Prof, may Allah reward your labour in many ways beyond human appreciation.

“God bless you, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, we thank, appreciate and wish you well in your future service to God and humanity,” the statement concluded.

TVC previously reported that Professor Mahmood Yakubu has officially handed over the leadership of the INEC to May Agbamuche-Mbu, who has been appointed Acting National Chairman of the commission.

Agbamuche-Mbu, the longest-serving National Commissioner in INEC, assumed her new role on Tuesday during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) at the INEC headquarters in Abuja. She also chairs INEC’s Legal Services, Clearance & Complaints Committee (LSCCC).