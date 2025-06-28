The controversies trailing the demolition of the Memorial Park in Owo have been laid to rest as the Catholic Diocese on Friday accepted and pledged support for the relocation of the cenotaph to another site in Owo.

This followed a meeting with stakeholders by the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in Akure, where all the issues surrounding the incident were addressed and resolved.

The meeting, held at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, was attended by the leaders of the church, led by the Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Dr. Jude Arogundade, Bishop of Owo Diocese, Bishop Steven Fagbemi, and the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ondo State, who was represented by his deputy, Bishop Ayodeji Komolafe.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who said religion and culture must coexist peacefully, added that the need to find a balance between the two necessitated the demolition of the Memorial Park to make way for a new one that will not cause any communal crisis.

The Governor added that he has commissioned a team of government officials to liaise with the relevant stakeholders to make arrangements to build a new cenotaph at a location acceptable to the church and the people of Owo.

Governor Aiyedatiwa warned all parties involved and critics of the demolition to refrain from the language and narratives that could incite the people and lead to break down of law and order in the community.

Bishop Arogundade and other leaders who spoke at the meeting said the crisis that followed the demolition was unnecessary, adding that the church has accepted the decision to relocate the Memorial Park and will give support to the committee that will find a suitable location for a new cenotaph.

Stressing that Owo community has been very accommodating to the Catholic Church for decades as the first church to settle in the community, the church leaders promised to continue to accord the culture of Owo, the stool of the Olowo and the Olowo-in-Council the respect they deserve.