Four persons have been confirmed dead with three other adult males severely burnt and receiving treatment at the Gbagada general hospital in Lagos.

These casualties are from the latest accident involving a gas tanker at the mechanic village beside the Otedola Bridge.

According to eyewitnesses, the 30-tonne DAF gas tanker overturned and engulfed in flames, spreading fire to nearby vehicles and houses.

The fire affected 12 vehicles, 8 tricycles, one buildings in close proximity to the accident.

The recovered bodies have been handed over to the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU)