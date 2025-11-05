The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, DFS, has called for intensified precision air operations across Nigeria, emphasising smarter and harder strikes to counter insurgents, terrorists, and criminal elements threatening national peace and stability. Air Marshal Aneke conv...

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, DFS, has called for intensified precision air operations across Nigeria, emphasising smarter and harder strikes to counter insurgents, terrorists, and criminal elements threatening national peace and stability.

Air Marshal Aneke convened a high-level strategic meeting with Air Component Commanders from all operational theatres at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters in Abuja.

The session aimed to recalibrate the Air Force’s operational posture under his leadership, harmonise strategies, and strengthen inter-service collaboration.

Addressing the commanders, the CAS stressed the need for intelligence-driven, coordinated, and decisive action.

“We must fly smarter and strike harder not only to neutralise threats but to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians. Every mission must reflect professionalism, purpose, and patriotism,” he said, highlighting the importance of synchronised air, land, and maritime operations to achieve joint mission success.

In a statement by Air Commodore, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Ehimen Ejodame, Air Marshal Aneke reassured personnel of his commitment to their welfare, capacity development, and operational effectiveness.

He emphasised that innovation, technology, and training would be prioritised to enhance mission success, adding, “Every airman and airwoman has a role to play in achieving our collective vision. I will ensure you are equipped, trained, and motivated to deliver results.”

Reiterating the NAF’s dedication to the government’s peace and security agenda, the CAS affirmed that operations would uphold discipline, humanity, and professionalism.

“We will apply decisive force against those who threaten our nation. The Nigerian people, government, and international partners expect nothing less from us,” he stated.

Concluding the strategic engagement, Air Marshal Aneke charged commanders to convert strategy into action, maintain operational tempo, and ensure every sortie delivers measurable impact on the ground.

“The safety and confidence of our citizens are our mission success indicators. Nigeria is counting on us, and we will not fail,” he said.

The meeting underscored the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to personnel development, inter-agency collaboration, national security, and strengthening international confidence in Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts.