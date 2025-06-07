The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, celebrated Eid-el-Kabir with personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at NAF Base Maiduguri on Friday.

The CAS, represented by Air Vice Marshal Patrick Obeya, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command (TAC), conveyed heartfelt Sallah wishes to the troops and praised their unwavering commitment to national defense.

Air Marshal Abubakar underscored the symbolic significance of Eid-el-Kabir, which embodies sacrifice, devotion, and obedience, values that resonate deeply with the military ethos.

He commended the unyielding efforts of NAF personnel in the Northeast, noting that their operations have significantly degraded insurgent capabilities and contributed to improved security in the region.

“Your bravery and resilience are making a difference. I urge you to sustain the momentum until the enemies of Nigeria are completely defeated,” he said.

AVM Obeya echoed the CAS’s commendation, citing successful joint operations in Damboa, Marte, Izge, Bitta, and surrounding areas as clear evidence of what inter-agency cooperation can achieve.

He emphasised that “the NAF’s synergy with sister services and other security stakeholders continues to yield strategic gains in the counter-insurgency campaign”.

The Eid celebration offered a morale boost for frontline personnel and served as a reminder of the leadership’s commitment to their welfare.

It also reinforced the values of camaraderie, unity, and professional excellence that define the Nigerian Air Force.

The CAS’s gesture reflects a leadership deeply invested in both operational success and the well-being of its personnel.