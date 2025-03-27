Calm has been fully restored in the crisis-torn communities of Ifon, Erin-Osun, and Ilobu in Osun State after a 24-hour curfew was imposed.

Over one hundred houses and shops, along with numerous vehicles, have been destroyed.

The destruction is massive.

The usual hustle and bustle have been replaced with silence, as domestic animals now roam freely, taking over homes once filled with families.

More than one hundred houses and shops were destroyed in both Ilobu and Erin-Osun.

In addition, scores of vehicles were set ablaze in the affected communities.

The popular Olobu Market, a school, and a religious center were not spared.

From Aponroro in Ilobu to Komala, Oke Kao, and Oke-Ila in Erin-Osun, the once-thriving areas now look like ghost towns.

Victims of the crisis in Erin-Osun are devastated.

Among them is Alade Buhari, whose house has been burnt down twice due to the recurring conflict.

A decomposing body of one of the victims was found inside this burnt mini-bus.

These elderly women have not seen their relatives since the crisis began.

The few residents who remain in these communities now live in fear, calling for urgent government intervention.

Meanwhile, these Ilobu youths are preparing food daily for children affected by the crisis, many of whom have been left without shelter.

On Monday, the state government distributed palliatives to the palaces of the crisis-torn communities for distribution to residents.

Since 2006, successive administrations in the state have made several efforts to resolve the dispute, including the current administration, which recently set up a 100-member committee to address the crisis.