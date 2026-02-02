The Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Ayo Ni O, has confirmed the release and safe return of 151 of its members abducted from Iburu community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State....

The abduction occurred on January 18, 2026.

In a statement issued by the Conference Secretary General of the church, Anthony Olusesan Samaiye, the church said the development was confirmed through reports from its liaison officers in Kaduna.

According to the statement, Emmanuel Abiodun Adewale Alogbo (JP), described the release as a victory for faith, prayer and dialogue.

The church said the breakthrough followed an emergency visit to Kaduna by its leadership and a series of high-level engagements aimed at securing the freedom of the abducted worshippers.

The Cherubim and Seraphim Church expressed gratitude to the Kaduna State Government, particularly Governor Uba Sani, for what it described as his commitment to dialogue and the coordination of state resources that contributed to the successful outcome.

Special appreciation was also extended to the Governor’s Chief of Staff, Sani Liman Kila, and the Senior Special Assistant on Religious Affairs (Christian Matters), Ishaya Jangado, for facilitating engagement between the church and the state government.

The church noted that the incident demonstrated the importance of cooperation between religious leaders and government authorities in addressing security challenges and protecting citizens.

It also acknowledged prayers and support from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), the international community and Christians worldwide.

While celebrating the release, the church said it was mindful of the trauma experienced by the victims and disclosed that its welfare and medical teams had been mobilised to provide psychosocial support and care to the affected members and their families.

The church called for sustained peace in Kaduna State and across Nigeria, urging authorities to continue efforts to ensure the safety of all citizens, regardless of religious affiliation.