Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sorrow over the recent flood disaster in Niger State and a fatal road accident in Kano State, which together claimed the lives of more than 120 people.

In separate condolence messages to the governments and people of both states, Buhari described the incidents as shocking and heartbreaking, noting that they had left many Nigerians—and others around the world—devastated.

“I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to the floods in Niger State and the road accident in Kano State. The deaths are painful and devastating,” he said.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved families, friends, and communities affected, and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

The flash floods in Niger State displaced thousands and destroyed homes, while the Kano accident claimed the lives of 22 young athletes, coaches, and officials in what has been described as a tragic loss for the sports community.