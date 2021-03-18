President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday joined the Government and people of Republic of Tanzania in mourning the passing of President John Pombe Magufuli, saying his legacy of patriotism and dedication to the African course will continue to resonate across the continent.

Buhari’s condolence is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

President Buhari said he believes the late Tanzanian President’s courage and love for his country inspired various reforms that generations will continue to celebrate, which include the challenging decision to reduce size and cost of governance, insistence on a people focused budget, with clear priorities on education and health, and consistently fighting profligacy and frivolities in public expenditures.

He affirmed that the former Tanzanian leader spent most of his life serving the country and humanity, with a rich pedigree of working as a school teacher, and rising steadily in public service as Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister of Works, Minister of Works, Minister of Lands and Human Settlement and Minister of Livestock and Fisheries.

The President extended condolences to the family of the late visionary leader of Tanzania, his friends and associates, and all citizens of the country, trusting God to comfort them.

President Buhari prayed for repose of the soul of the deceased.