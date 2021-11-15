Buhari in Durban, South Africa for IATF

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Durban, South Africa, as part of his ongoing socioeconomic diplomacy missions aimed at bolstering the country’s security and economic transition.

Buhari is in Durban at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend the inauguration of the second Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2021 today, Monday.

Mr Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson, said in a statement that the Fair’s theme, “Building Bridges for a Successful AfCFTA,” is aimed to stimulate commerce and investments throughout the African continent.

The event, according to Adesina, would also aim to build an enabling climate for businesses to grow across Africa.

The event is expected to create market data required to link buyers and sellers throughout the continent.

The president was in Paris on Nov. 9, for an official visit as President Emmanuel Macron’s guest at the Palais de l’Élysée.

He also attended the three-day Paris Peace Forum (PPF) from Nov. 11 to 13.

Buhari and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, met and discussed issues of mutual interest for both countries.

While in Paris, the president also attended the Nigeria International Partnership Forum (NIPF), which brought together the Nigerian and French governments as well as their private sectors in wide-ranging discussions.

On November 10, Buhari held a working lunch in the Palais Elysee in Paris, where he praised President Macron’s efforts to boost commercial prospects between Nigerians and French nationals while pledging to work together to combat worldwide criminal networks.

The president also in Paris, met with the President of Islamic Development Bank (IDB), Dr Mohammed Al-Jasser, and the Minister of State Foreign Affairs of United Arab Emirate, Sheikh Shakboot Alnahyan.

Buhari, who also attended the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris, France, on Friday, said Nigeria remains proud of its close association with the organisation since its establishment, 75 years ago.

According to the Nigerian leader, the world has an opportunity to count gains of the UNESCO in the last 75 years, while exploring the historic moment for building solidarity and enthroning peace.

Buhari, who is scheduled to return to Nigeria on Nov. 16, finished the week in shock and sadness, following the deaths of Brig.-Gen. Dzarma Zirkusu and three troops who made “the supreme sacrifice while combating terrorists in the country’s northeast zone.”