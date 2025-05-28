As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration reaches its midterm milestone, former President Muhammadu Buhari has extended warm congratulations and urged Nigerians to remain patient and resilient amid ongoing national reforms.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari called on citizens to continue supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, emphasising that meaningful leadership is a long-term endeavour that demands unity and endurance.

The former president praised Tinubu for steering the country through a series of tough but necessary reforms, noting that “desired changes must not fall victim to nettlesome domestic politics.”

While acknowledging the economic pressures currently faced by many Nigerians, particularly the most vulnerable, Buhari underscored the need for perseverance and collective action.

“Reforms take time to yield results. The task of reducing poverty and inflation, which have hit the poorest families the hardest, is immense and must not be left only to the government. The private sector and all of us as citizens must join in all ways we can,” he said.

Buhari’s message comes at a pivotal moment for the Tinubu administration, which has rolled out a series of ambitious economic and institutional reforms under its Renewed Hope Agenda.

While supporters argue that these policies are laying the foundation for long-term growth and prosperity, critics have raised concerns about their immediate impact on living standards.

Buhari, who handed over power to Tinubu in May 2023, concluded his remarks with a tempered yet optimistic tone, encouraging Nigerians to stay the course as the nation continues its journey of transformation.