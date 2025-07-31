The Babcock University Open, Distance and e-Learning Centre (BUCODeL) has held its maiden graduation ceremony, marking a landmark achievement in the university’s drive to expand educational access through technology-driven platforms. A total of 54 students — 42 in Accounting and 12 in the Mast...

The Babcock University Open, Distance and e-Learning Centre (BUCODeL) has held its maiden graduation ceremony, marking a landmark achievement in the university’s drive to expand educational access through technology-driven platforms.

A total of 54 students — 42 in Accounting and 12 in the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme — graduated during the historic event. The highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of Oluseyi Ogunseitan and Rukiyat Sulaimon as the overall best students in Accounting and MBA respectively. Both were awarded commendation letters and a ₦300,000 cash prize, courtesy of BUCODeL and its technology partner, Edutech.

The ceremony drew accolades from education stakeholders, including Mr. Chris Maiyaki, Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), who lauded BUCODeL’s innovative deployment of technology in higher education. He noted that the centre’s use of Learning Management Systems (LMS), learner analytics, and mentorship models reflected global best practices in digital education.

In his keynote address, Mr. Maiyaki emphasized the importance of inclusive and affordable digital learning in bridging the nation’s digital divide. He called for a robust national digital education policy that would harness the potential of online learning to meet continental and global education goals, including the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 on quality education.

Delivering his remarks, Professor Ademola Tayo, President and Vice Chancellor of Babcock University, underscored the transformative power of Open and Distance Learning (ODL) in Africa. He stated that the continent’s future depends not only on educating young people but also reaching adult learners beyond the traditional classroom setting.

“ODL is vital to scaling learning across both urban and rural communities and is essential to advancing human capital development,” Prof. Tayo noted.

Professor Mobolanle Sotunsa, Director of BUCODeL, shared the centre’s growth trajectory — from just 17 students in 2021 to 446 students currently enrolled across programmes such as Accounting, Computer Science, and the MBA. She revealed that four additional programmes are in the pipeline despite existing challenges, including limited funding for digital infrastructure and content development.

In a heartfelt message to the graduates, Professor Sotunsa urged them to embrace leadership with integrity and purpose. “Go forth and lead,” she said, “using your knowledge, values, and faith to light paths for others and to transform your communities for good.”

BUCODeL’s maiden graduation stands as a testament to the university’s commitment to democratizing education through flexible, technology-enabled learning systems—offering hope for a more inclusive future in Nigeria’s educational landscape.