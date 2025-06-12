A British national has survived the devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad, India, his family has confirmed.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was on board Flight AI171, which crashed shortly after take-off on Thursday afternoon. The aircraft, en route to London Gatwick, came down in a residential area of Meghaninagar, striking the quarters of a medical college.

Mr Ramesh’s relatives told Sky News they have spoken to him since the crash but remain unable to contact another family member who was also believed to be on board.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Mr Ramesh described hearing a “loud noise” roughly 30 seconds after take-off, moments before the aircraft went down. Footage on social media shows a man, believed to be Mr Ramesh, limping away from the wreckage as emergency services rushed in.

Originally from India, Mr Ramesh, who is reported to be either 38 or 40, said he had been living in London for the past 20 years. “We visited Diu. [My brother] was travelling with me and I can’t find him anymore. Please help me find him,” he told Indian media.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner had 242 passengers and crew on board, including 53 British nationals, 169 Indians, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian, according to Air India.

Authorities say at least 204 bodies have been recovered from the site so far. The crash marks the first ever recorded fatal accident involving the Dreamliner model, which has completed over five million flights since entering service 14 years ago.

Flight tracking service Flightradar reported that contact with the plane was lost less than a minute after it departed Ahmedabad Airport at 1.38pm local time. The aircraft was due to land at London Gatwick at 6.25pm UK time.

The UK Foreign Office said it is working with Indian authorities to establish the facts and support British nationals affected by the tragedy. A reception centre is being set up at Gatwick to assist families and provide information.

Those requiring urgent consular assistance are advised to call 020 7008 5000. Air India has also provided helplines for international relatives on 1800 5691 444 and +91 806 2779 200.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the crash had “stunned and saddened” the nation. “It is heartbreaking beyond words,” he wrote on X. “In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it.”