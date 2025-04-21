President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after a two-week working visit to France

The presidential jet landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport around 9:40 pm Nigerian time.

Earlier, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy Bayo Onanuga announced the president’s expected return on his verified X platform.

The President Tinubu was welcomed by key officials, including Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, Minister of FCT Nyesom Wike, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Atiku Bagudu.

During his visit, President Tinubu aimed to appraise his administration’s midterm performance, review ongoing reforms, and engage in strategic planning ahead of his administration’s second anniversary, as stated by Bayo Onanuga.