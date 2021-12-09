[Breaking] Omicron Variant: Sanwo-Olu cancels proposed peace walk

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cancelled all preparations for the Walk for Peace due to rise in cases of Omicron variant of COVID19 in Lagos state.

Governor Sanwoolu said in a statement :” Between Tuesday 30, November 2021 that I made my address and now, we have seen a significant rise in cases associated with the Omicron variant of this pandemic.

Given this development, I am constrained to stand down all preparations for the Walk for Peace. I will not endanger the life of any Lagosian in my sincere search for peace. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of support the initiative received from far and near. The deluge of support is, however, indicative of one thing: our people know the strategic place of peace to our quest for development,” the governor said.